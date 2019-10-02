Tiruchirapalli

Major gold heist in Tiruchi jewellery shop

A portion of wall in Lalithaa Jewellery mart that was broken allegedly by robbers.

A portion of wall in Lalithaa Jewellery mart that was broken allegedly by robbers.   | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

In a major heist in the heart of the city, burglars wearing masks decamped with gold ornaments worth about ₹50 crore from Lalithaa Jewellery Mart near Chathram Bus Stand in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

The heist came to light when staff members opened the shop on Wednesday morning.

According to police sources, the burglars, who wore masks, had gained entry into the shop by drilling a wall on a side of the shop. The burglars removed all gold ornaments in the ground floor of the three-storied jewellery mart and escaped through the same route. The burglary is believed to have taken place in the early hours.

On information, Tiruchi police Commissioner A. Amalraj and senior police officials rushed to the spot and began investigation. Though the exact volume and value of looted gold ornaments was yet to be known, the police said that the value could be around ₹50 crore.

Forensic experts and sniffer dogs were also pressed into service.

