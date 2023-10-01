Maintenance of Rajah Ghori burial ground handed over to Isha Charities

October 01, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - THANJAVUR

Mayor S.Ramanathan has announced that the maintenance of the Rajah Ghori burial ground has been handed over to the Isha Charities.

Disclosing this at the monthly Council meeting held here on Saturday, the Mayor said that the funeral services were offered free of cost at this burial ground earlier. But, as the expenditure involved in offering the service had increased, it was decided to collect the charges for the service.

As a fallout, the charges for performing funerals at this burial ground had been fixed at ₹3,000 and maintenance of the facility had been entrusted with the Isha Charities for three years he said when the AIADMK councillor Manikandan sought the reason for collecting charges for performing funeral services at Rajah Ghori burial ground.

Responding to a plea from Manikandan to fill up the civic body tanks to avoid water scarcity problems during summer days, the Mayor said that several tanks in the civic body domain have vanished over the years. However, efforts were being made to revive 15 tanks in the town for which detailed project reports were being prepared, he added.

On the issue of notices demanding underground drainage usage charges from the property owners who have not availed of this facility and the delay in the completion of the underground drainage scheme in certain areas, the Mayor said that the usage charges would be waived if the property owners submit a letter in this regard and the ongoing project would be completed soon.

Meeting skipped

Corporation Commissioner, R.Maheswari who reportedly assumed charge as the Thanjavur Corporation Commissioner two days ago, stayed away from the Council meeting proceedings on Saturday since the farewell meeting for the former Commissioner K. Saravanakumar was clubbed with the Council meeting.

The Municipal Administration department issued a GO on September 21 transferring Ms.Maheswari from Dindigul City Municipal Corporation to Thanjavur City Municipal Corporation after shifting Mr. Saravanakumar to Karur City Municipal Corporation as its Commissioner.