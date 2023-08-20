Maintenance of all public parks in Tiruchi to be privatised

August 20, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - TIRUCHI

Amid increasing complaints of poor upkeep of public parks, the Tiruchi Corporation has planned to outsource the maintenance of all parks in the city.

The three parks, Ibrahim Park on West Boulevard Road, Chinnasamy Park on Rajaram Road and RS Puram South Park in Khajamalai, were outsourced to a private agency for maintenance on a pilot basis a few months back.

Following a satisfactory outcome of the pilot project, the Corporation is considering roping in more private agencies for the maintenance of all public parks in the city. “We have decided to hand over all parks for private maintenance and reduce expenditure,” said a senior Corporation official.

According to sources, there are around 300 public parks in all five zone of the city, and the maintenance cost in each major public park is more than ₹2 lakh per annum.

Under the project, the private agency would clean the park and will be responsible for maintenance of the entire range of facilities in the park, including play equipment, lawn, greenery, fountain, footpath, benches, light fittings and toilets.

The agency is also allowed to install new play equipment at its own expense for which user fees can be collected from the visitors. Staff, including security, would be employed by the agency. Corporation officials will also monitor the performance of the agency with field visits.

Despite several complaints from residents and environmentalists about poor upkeep of the parks, they remain neglected owing to fund crunch. “Many public parks, which were once buzzing with activity, are now crumbling due to a lack of proper maintenance and upkeep of the facilities. The authorities should carry out periodic maintenance to ensure it is user-friendly,” said R. Karthikeyan, a regular visitor at Ibrahim Park.

Earlier, the civic body sought financial support from the residents and welfare associations for the upkeep of public parks. Cleanliness drives were also carried out by roping educational institutions to take part in the maintenance of public parks and open gyms.

