Residents demand proper maintenance of Mavadikulam

‘Waste water contaminates the lake and garbage is dumped into it’

A section of residents and activists staged a protest on Saturday demanding proper maintenance and development of the Mavadikulam in Ponmalai.

The residents alleged that the waterbody has not been desilted properly. “Waste water coming from residences and commercial establishments across Ponmalai is contaminating the lake. Garbage is dumped into the lake. If the authorities want to improve the lake, they must first ensure that the water is not contaminated,” said K. Sathish Kumar, joint secretary of Thanneer, a voluntary organisation.

The lake used to be a sanctuary for migratory birds but many species did not return after 2017 due to the state of the lake, Mr. Satish claimed. “Although we often mobilise volunteers and students to clean the lake, the rate at which it was being contaminated is much higher,” he said.

The protesters said desilting should be done properly. Otherwise, they would stage protests on a bigger scale.

According to the proposal drawn up by the Public Works Department, the lake bund is to be strengthened. A walkway and a road would be laid around the lake. A bathing ghat and seating arrangements and four mounds for birds to perch have been planned. The authorities claim that the waterbody was desilted before the work on the facilities began.

“We get requests to allow boating and other entertainment features. However, Mavadikulam is primarily used as an irrigation channel and we would like to preserve it this way. People can walk around it and take in its beauty,” an Assistant Engineer of the PWD from Chennai who has been assigned to monitor the work said. The mounds will have saplings, specially brought from the Agriculture department for this purpose so that birds can nest on them, the official said.