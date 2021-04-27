Maintain COVID-19 protocols during these difficult times, Chief Justice tells legal fraternity

PERAMBALUR

27 April 2021 23:57 IST

He inaugurated judicial magistrate court at Kunnam via video conferencing

Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Justice Sanjib Banerjee on Tuesday inaugurated the District Munsif -Cum-Judicial Magistrate Court at Kunnam in Perambalur district through video conference from Chennai.

In his presidential address, Justice Sanjib Banerjee said the Bar and the Bench were two sides of the same coin. There was a physical aspect to access to justice that was being fulfilled by creating the infrastructure.

“But, the more wholesome access to justice was how we deal with the litigants and others who we are to serve,” Justice Sanjib Banerjee observed.

When the number of cases at a particular court complex exceeded, new courts had to be created in due course amid burgeoning population and with people realising their rights.

Investigation was a specialised field. In several cases, the judiciary had to let off criminals despite there being a perception that the offence might have been committed by the person because of inadequate investigation or inadequate material.

“When we criticise the police for not bringing adequate material, it must also be realised the lack of resources and the difficult constraints in which they function,” he further observed.

These were difficult times and public health was of paramount importance. It was only the people at the bottom who suffered and perished when natural calamities struck.

He appealed to lawyers to cooperate and work together with the bench during these difficult times and ensure “how we could deliver justice to everybody”.

He appealed to the participants to maintain COVID-19 protocols during these difficult times.

Special addresses were delivered by Justice T.V. Thamilselvi, Judge, Madras High Court and Portfolio Judge for Perambalur district and Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana, Judge, Madras High Court and Portfolio Judge for Perambalur district.

Perambalur Collector Sri Venkagada Priya, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Perambalur S. Subadevi, Superintendent of Police, Perambalur Nisha Parthiban and advocates participated in the function at Perambalur.