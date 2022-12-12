Mainstream narrative of freedom struggle ignored unsung heroes: Governor

December 12, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Governor R.N. Ravi on Monday said many unsung freedom fighters, who sacrificed their lives and properties, were conveniently ignored in the mainstream narrative and the documents of the freedom movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the valediction of a seminar on the contribution of South Indian languages during freedom struggle, hosted jointly by National College and Desiya Chinthanai Kazhagam (DCK), he said grand ceremony and farewell were given to the British rulers, who colonised and destroyed the cultural identity of the nation when they left the country after Independence. “Were they friends to be given such a ceremony,” he asked,

Mr. Ravi said the freedom movement actually began since the days of colonisation. The oppressed and suppressed country men, who suffered due to the occupation of the British rulers, waged innumerable protests against them in different parts of the country. Countless people had died opposing the occupied forces. The Vellore mutiny was among them. About 800 Indian sepoys sacrificed their lives after attacking the barracks and killing a large number of officers and British soldiers in 1806. They were all martyrs. But their sacrifices were not recognised properly.

Similarly, the likes of Veerapandiya Kattabomman, Velu Nachiyar, Marudhu Brothers and V.O. Chidambaram Pillai, who waged spirited struggles, had also not been given prominence in the mainstream narrative of the freedom movement, Mr. Ravi felt.

He said that when he came to the State as Governor he sought a list of prominent freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu. The list mentioned the names of less than 30 when hundreds of people from the State had sacrificed their lives. It did not do justice to all those who suffered and gave their life for the freedom movement.

According to him, it was only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi began to recollect the contribution of unsung heroes, the likes of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose was talked about and celebrated. There was a need for soul searching on the failure to recognised the sacrifices of hundreds of unknown freedom fighters, who must be honoured and respected.

M. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University, K. Kumar, principal, N.S. Prasad, executive committee member, National College, N. Sivanantham, vice-president, State committee, DCK, and others spoke.