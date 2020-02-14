Tiruchirapalli

Mahila Congress stages demonstration

A section of members of the Mahila Congress staged a demonstration here on Friday condemning the steep hike in the price of non-subsidised LPG refills.

A few protesters carried the empty LPG cylinder refills in a symbolic protest.

The demonstration held near the Collectorate was led by S.Jagadeeswari, the Mahila Congress state general secretary, said police sources.

