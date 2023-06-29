HamberMenu
Mahasamprokshanam performed at Sri Venkatachalapathy Swamy Temple

June 29, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees witness the mahasamprokshanam of Sri Venkatachalapathy Swamy Temple at Oppiliappankovil on Thursday.

Devotees witness the mahasamprokshanam of Sri Venkatachalapathy Swamy Temple at Oppiliappankovil on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R_ Vengadesh

The “Mahasamprokshanam” (consecration) of Sri Venkatachalapathy Swamy Temple at Oppiliappankovil, Thirunageswaram, near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district was performed on Thursday amidst religious fervour. Large number of devotees, chanting ‘Govinda, Govinda’, witnessed the event.

Pots containing the holy water were carried to the ‘vimanams’ (towers) and the sanctum sanctorum of the main deities from the ‘yagalsalai’ at around 9 a.m. after the completion of “mahapoornahuthi” at 8-30 a.m.

The ‘kalasams’ atop the sanctum sanctorum towers and the entrance towers were sanctified by sprinkling of the holy water and later the holy water brought from the ‘yagalai’ were sprinkled on the granite idols of Sri Venkatachalapathy Swamy, Goddess Bhoomipirati and others at the sanctum sanctorum. Subsequently, ‘aradhanam’, ‘sathumurai’ and other rituals were performed at the sanctum sanctorum.

The ‘yagasalai pujas’ in connection with the “Mahasamprokshanam” performed after a gap of 14 years commenced on June 25 and culminated on June 29 morning. The last consecration of this temple was held in February 2009. The consecration ceremony ended with the ‘Golden Garudasevai’ on Thursday night.

According to official sources, ₹3 crore worth renovation and refurbishing works in connection with the present consecration at this temple commenced in the year 2022.

