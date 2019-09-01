Mahasamprokshanam of temple held

The Mahasamprokshanam of Kamalavalli Nachiyar Temple — a divyadesam — was witnessed by a large number of devotees at Woraiyur on Sunday.

The rituals connected with the holy event began in the morning with pujas, shanthi homam and Prayachitha homam followed by Maha Purnahudi. Pots carrying holy water was taken in a procession by priests and was poured on the temple’s Rajagopuram, vimana of the Moolasthanam and on vimanas atop other shrines at the temple.

A large number of devotees thronged the shrine to witness the holy event and offered prayers. The deity at this temple is called Azhagiya Manavalan.

Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan, Minister for Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare S. Valarmathi, Joint Commissioner of Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple P. Jayaraman and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials participated in the event.

Holy rituals ahead of the Mahasamprokshanam began at the temple on August 28.