‘Maha deepam’ lit atop Rockfort temple

19 November 2021 22:18 IST

A ‘maha deepam’ was lit atop Rockfort Sri Thayumanaswamy Temple here on Friday on the occasion of Karthigai deepam festival. The lamp was lit in the evening on a copper cauldron placed atop a tower installed close to the Uchi Pillaiyar shrine.

Several metres of cotton cloth was used for making the wick and a mix of ‘iluppai’ oil, gingelly oil and ghee were used to light the holy lamp in connection with the festival. The ‘deepam’ will burn for three days.

‘Maha deepam’ was also lit at the Brahma Rishi mountain at Elambalur near Perambalur. A 2,000- metre-long wick and a mixture of 1,008 litres of ghee, gingelly oil and ‘Iluppai’ oil and 108 kilograms of camphor were used for the ‘deepam.’ Annadhanam was offered to the public on the occasion.

