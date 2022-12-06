Maha Deepam lit atop Rockfort temple in Tiruchi

December 06, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Maha deepam was lit on the occasion of Karthigai Deepam at Rockfort Sri Thayumanaswamy temple here on Tuesday.

The lamp was lit on a copper cauldron that was placed atop a tower installed close to Uchi Pillaiyar shrine in the evening.

The maha deepam was lit after deeparadhana was performed for utsava murthis of Sri Sevvanthi Vinayagar, Sri Thayumanaswamy and Goddess Mattuvar Kuzhalammai. About 300 metres of cotton cloth was used for making the wick and a mix of 700 litres of iluppai’ oil, gingelly oil and ghee were used to light the holy lamp in connection with the festival. Arrangements were made for the festival by the temple authorities.