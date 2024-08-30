Madurai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat meets a long-pending demand of train users in Tiruchi

Rail passengers in Tiruchi will get a daytime train service to Bengaluru with the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express between Madurai and Bengaluru Cantonment via Tiruchi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train along with the Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil Vande Bharat inaugural specials through video conference on Saturday.

The Madurai-Bengaluru Cantonment Vande Bharat inaugural special will leave Madurai at 12.30 p.m. and reach Tiruchi at 2.05 p.m on Saturday. The Tiruchi Railway Division has planned a grand reception for the new train. The train will leave Tiruchi at 2.10 p.m. and reach Bengaluru Cantonment at 9.30 p.m. via Karur, Namakkal, Salem and Krishnarajapuram.

The regular service of the Madurai-Bengaluru Cantonment-Madurai Vande Bharat Express (20671/20672) will begin from September 2 for six days a week except Tuesdays. The train (20671) will leave Madurai Junction at 5.15 a.m. and reach Tiruchi Junction at 6.50 a.m. It will depart Tiruchi Junction at 6.55 a.m. and reach Bengaluru Cantonment at 1 p.m. with stops at Karur, Namakkal, Salem and Krishnarajapuram.

In the return direction, the train (20672) will leave Bengaluru at 1.30 p.m. and reach Tiruchi Junction at 7.20 p.m. It will depart Tiruchi Junction at 7.25 p.m. to reach Madurai at 9.45 p.m. The train will be operated with eight coaches. The chair car fare from Madurai to Bengaluru Cantonment will be ₹1,575, while the executive chair car fare will be ₹2,865 inclusive of catering charges. Advance booking for this train will open shortly.

The regular service of the Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil -Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express (20627/20628) will be operated from September 2 for six days a week except Wednesday. The train (20627) will leave Chennai Egmore at 5 a.m. and reach Tiruchi Junction at 8.55 a.m. It will depart Tiruchi at 9 a.m. to reach Nagercoil at 1.50 p.m with stops at Dindigul, Madurai, Kovilpatti and Tirunelveli.

In the return direction, the train (20628) will leave Nagercoil at 2.20 p.m. and reach Tiruchi Junction at 6.45 p.m. It will leave Tiruchi at 6.50 p.m. to reach Chennai Egmore at 11 p.m. The chair car fare in this train from Chennai Egmore to Nagercoil will be ₹1,760 and the executive chair car fare will be ₹3,240, inclusive of catering charges, a Southern Railway release said.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu secretary S. Pushpavanam has welcomed the introduction of Vande Bharat between Madurai and Bengaluru via Tiruchi and thanked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for meeting a felt need of the railway users. The council has reiterated its demand for one more night train from Tiruchi to Bengaluru to meet the growing demand.

