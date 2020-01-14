Madras Flying Club all set to take off from Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

The 90-year-old Madras Flying Club which has shifted its operation from Chennai International Airport to the Tiruchi International Airport will start enrolling candidates aspiring to become pilots and those interested in aviation related courses in the coming academic year here.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) at Tiruchi Airport has provided necessary infrastructure to the Madras Flying Club for commencement of classes relating to Pilot Training, Aircraft Maintenance and Cabin Crew Management among others to the chosen candidates.

The prestigious Flying Club which was started in the pre-independence period in 1929 has decided to shift the six aircrafts in its possession from Chennai to Tiruchi airport before the beginning of the current academic year.

Three computer-aided smart classrooms have been set up at the Tiruchi airport to hold regular sessions for the selected candidates for various courses. Having shifted from Chennai to Tiruchi airport in a full-fledged manner, the Madras Flying Club is now all set to enrol students aspiring to become pilots and those interested in aviation-related courses, its honorary secretary Captain Jacob Selvaraj told The Hindu.

The new classrooms of the Flying Club were recently inaugurated by the Tiruchi Airport Director K. Gunasekaran in the presence of Mr. Jacob Selvaraj and others. The Flying Club has planned to have a tie-up with a foreign aviation organisation soon to further enhance the quality of training imparted to the candidates, said Mr. Jacob Selvaraj.

The theoretical and practical sessions for the selected candidates admitted for diploma and degree courses besides those seeking Commercial Pilot licence would be held at the Tiruchi airport. The Flying Club has a team of dedicated and highly qualified faculty members who would be moving to Tiruchi to conduct classes for the students, said Mr. Jacob Selvaraj.

The Flying Club which is registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975 is recognised by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, New Delhi. The shifting of the Flying Club to Tiruchi would augur well for candidates especially those hailing from down south of Tamil Nadu as Tiruchi was centrally located. In its chequered history, the Flying Club has produced over 1,000 pilots who were successfully commandeering various international and domestic flights, says Mr. Selvaraj.

The Tamil Nadu government has been extending full support to the Flying Club, Mr. Selvaraj said adding that it had allotted two acres of its land adjoining the Tiruchi airport to the club to enable it to set up comprehensive infrastructure and other facilities for its-day-to-day operations in future.