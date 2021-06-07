Machine transplantation of paddy seedlings picks up in Tiruvarur district

More than 200 machines have been deployed in Tiruvarur district to carry out transplantation of paddy seedlings, according to Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam.

Disclosing this to reporters after inspecting a community nursery raised in 0.75 acres at Aadhanur Mandapam near Needamanglam on Monday, the Minister said the total kuruvai coverage area in the district was expected to surpass the targetted acreage of 82,000 this season. Till now kuruvai paddy crop had been raised in 21,608 acres and another 75,306 acres had to be added.

Stating that seedlings had been raised in 27,27 acres, Mr. Panneerselvam said a total of 218 machines had been deployed to complete the transplantation exercise on time.

Later, the Minister chaired a meeting with officials of Agriculture Department and agriculture-related departments at the Collectorate, where he was informed that 40% of the total 174 desilting works taken up in the district had been completed and other works would get completed before water for irrigation would be released on June 12 from Mettur dam.

It was pointed out that 3,155 tonnes of paddy seeds had been made available to farmers so far, while 899 tonnes of seeds were available for sale at agriculture depots and 900 tonnes were with traders.

On availability of fertilizers, 787 tonnes had been procured by farmers and 11,980 tonnes were available for sale with primary agriculture cooperative credit societies and traders in the district, officials said.

Earlier, the Minister chaired a meeting of officials at Thanjavur Collectorate where he was briefed that paddy cultivation had been completed in 1,42,766 acres out of the targeted 3,50,000 acres during the current kuruvai season.

Arrangements had been put in place to fulfil the requirements of farmers with respect to agriculture inputs for taking up cultivation, according to an official release.