Machine operator dies near Tiruchi

January 10, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 58-year-old man died after being pulled into a heavy machinery at a factory near Uppiliyapuram in Tiruchi district on Tuesday.

Police said Chinnandavar, 58, a native of Aazhthudaiyanpatti, was working as a machine operator in a private rice mill at Pachaperumalpatti near Uppiliyapuram. On Tuesday, while working in the factory, his hand accidentally got stuck in the conveyor belt of a heavy machinery.

Chinnandavar was pulled into the machinery. He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The Uppliyapuram police rushed to the spot and took his body to the Government Hospital at Thuraiyur for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.