ADVERTISEMENT

Machine operator dies near Tiruchi

January 10, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 58-year-old man died after being pulled into a heavy machinery at a factory near Uppiliyapuram in Tiruchi district on Tuesday.

Police said Chinnandavar, 58, a native of Aazhthudaiyanpatti, was working as a machine operator in a private rice mill at Pachaperumalpatti near Uppiliyapuram. On Tuesday, while working in the factory, his hand accidentally got stuck in the conveyor belt of a heavy machinery.

Chinnandavar was pulled into the machinery. He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The Uppliyapuram police rushed to the spot and took his body to the Government Hospital at Thuraiyur for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US