Machine operator dies near Tiruchi

January 10, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 58-year-old man died after being pulled into a heavy machinery at a factory near Uppiliyapuram in Tiruchi district on Tuesday.

Police said Chinnandavar, 58, a native of Aazhthudaiyanpatti, was working as a machine operator in a private rice mill at Pachaperumalpatti near Uppiliyapuram. On Tuesday, while working in the factory, his hand accidentally got stuck in the conveyor belt of a heavy machinery.

Chinnandavar was pulled into the machinery. He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The Uppliyapuram police rushed to the spot and took his body to the Government Hospital at Thuraiyur for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

