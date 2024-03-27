Machine Learning workshop held

March 27, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

More than 200 students from 14 colleges participated in a workshop on Computational Intelligence Using Machine Learning held at Central University of Tamil Nadu, Neelakudi, on Wednesday.

Sessions on exploration of machine learning applications in image processing, multifaceted applications in modern society, insights into object detection using deep learning and YOLO and examination of blockchain technology’s impact on the music industry formed part of the workshop inaugurated by the CUTN vice-chancellor, M.Krishnan. It served as a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration, fostering innovation in computational intelligence and machine learning, according to a University release.