GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Machine Learning workshop held

March 27, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

More than 200 students from 14 colleges participated in a workshop on Computational Intelligence Using Machine Learning held at Central University of Tamil Nadu, Neelakudi, on Wednesday.

Sessions on exploration of machine learning applications in image processing, multifaceted applications in modern society, insights into object detection using deep learning and YOLO and examination of blockchain technology’s impact on the music industry formed part of the workshop inaugurated by the CUTN vice-chancellor, M.Krishnan. It served as a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration, fostering innovation in computational intelligence and machine learning, according to a University release.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.