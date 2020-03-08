Maasi Maham on the banks of Kollidam

08 March 2020 20:32 IST

On the occasion of ‘Maasi Maham’ on Sunday, the deity from Sri Sundararaja Perumal Temple at Anbil village near Tiruchi and Lord Purushothama from Uthamar Kovil on the outskirts of Tiruchi were brought to the Kollidam river bank here where ‘Theerthavaari’ was performed.

The deities of Sri Sundararaja Perumal and Sri Purushothama were brought in a procession from the two temples in the morning to the Kollidam river bank on the northern side for the ‘Theerthavari’. A good number of devotees gathered at the river bank and offered worship to the two deities. Temporary shelters were put up separately on the river bank for the deities which remained there for the whole day. The deities were taken back to the respective temples in the night.

