Maasi Maham on the banks of Kollidam

On the occasion of ‘Maasi Maham’ on Sunday, the deity from Sri Sundararaja Perumal Temple at Anbil village near Tiruchi and Lord Purushothama from Uthamar Kovil on the outskirts of Tiruchi were brought to the Kollidam river bank here where ‘Theerthavaari’ was performed.
The deities of Sri Sundararaja Perumal and Sri Purushothama were brought in a procession from the two temples in the morning to the Kollidam river bank on the northern side for the ‘Theerthavari’. A good number of devotees gathered at the river bank and offered worship to the two deities. Temporary shelters were put up separately on the river bank for the deities which remained there for the whole day. The deities were taken back to the respective temples in the night.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.