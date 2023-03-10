‘Maaperum Tamil Kanavu’ event held in Mayiladuthurai

March 10, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The ‘Maperum Tamil Kanavu’ event, which is being conducted across the State to sensitise college students about the history of Tamil language and the culture, was held at Kalaimahal College of Arts and Science at Sembanarkoil in Mayiladuthurai district on Friday.

Speaking at the event District Collector AP. Mahabharathi said the aim of the ‘Maperum Tamil Kanavu’ event was to nurture knowledge of the rich heritage and culture of Tamils and Tamil civilisation in students. Students have to learn about Tamil literature, art, grammar, and a nature-oriented lifestyle.

He also appealed to the students to pass on the good values to the next generation so that the rich lineage would continue for many years. As many as 1,000 students from 14 colleges in the district participated in the event.

On the sidelines of the event, the Collector also inaugurated and visited the book stalls set up by the Department of Libraries. Stalls of various departments and schemes, including Naan Mudhalvan, Mahalir thittam, District Industries Centre, Employment, TAHDCO, Vaazhndhu Kaatuvom, and Pudhumai pen, were displayed.

He also distributed certificates of appreciation and awards to eight students. Tamil scholars Arivumathi and Nandhalala addressed the students on the topic of ‘Yer-Thamizh’ and ‘Vanakkam Valluva,’ respectively. Senior district-level officials were present during the event.