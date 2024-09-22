‘Maa Kauvery Marathon’ gets good response

Over 6,500 participated in the ninth edition of the ‘Maa Kauvery Marathon’ organised by the Kauvery Hospital on Sunday under the theme ‘Healthy Family, Happy Kids’.

Divided into three categories, the run was held for a distance of 21 km, 10 km and 5 km, and it evoked an overwhelming response in Tiruchi. The event aimed to promote the importance of fitness, family health, and community bonding.

The 21-km run was flagged off by Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, who also took part in the run. The 5-km and 10-km run was flagged off by N. Kamini, Commissioner of Police, and Kirthiga Seenuvasan, District Forest Officer, respectively. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar distributed cash prizes and bicycles to the winners.

D. Senguttuvan, co-founder & executive director of the hospital, said: “The marathon is about fostering a healthier lifestyle for individuals and families. With each passing year, the growing participation reinforces the belief that a healthy family leads to happy kids and a better society.”