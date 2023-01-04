ADVERTISEMENT

M. Sathiya Priya is new Tiruchi Commissioner of Police, first woman to hold post

January 04, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The 2005 batch officer is the 32nd Commissioner of Police of the city, replacing G. Karthikeyan, who has been transferred

The Hindu Bureau

M. Sathiya Priya, a 2005 batch IPS officer, assumed office as the Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi City, on Wednesday.

She is the 32nd CoP of Tiruchi and the first woman to adorn the post after it was created in 1997. This is her first posting since she was promoted to Inspector General of Police. Her predecessor, G. Karthikeyan has been transferred and appointed as IGP, central zone, in place of Santhosh Kumar. Karthikeyan had been CoP since September 2021. 

Sathiya Priya was a Deputy Inspector General of Police in Kancheepuram before her promotion. She began her career as Deputy Superintendent of Police in 1997 and was conferred IPS in 2005. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / police

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US