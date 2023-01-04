M. Sathiya Priya is new Tiruchi Commissioner of Police, first woman to hold post

January 04, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

M. Sathiya Priya, a 2005 batch IPS officer, assumed office as the Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi City, on Wednesday.

She is the 32nd CoP of Tiruchi and the first woman to adorn the post after it was created in 1997. This is her first posting since she was promoted to Inspector General of Police. Her predecessor, G. Karthikeyan has been transferred and appointed as IGP, central zone, in place of Santhosh Kumar. Karthikeyan had been CoP since September 2021.

Sathiya Priya was a Deputy Inspector General of Police in Kancheepuram before her promotion. She began her career as Deputy Superintendent of Police in 1997 and was conferred IPS in 2005.

