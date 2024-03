March 04, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi resident M. Muruganandam has been elected director of Rotary International (RI). He will serve as director from 2025-2027, and will be on a 17-member board of RI, representing India, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, according to a press release. Mr.Muruganandam is the chairman of the Excel Group of Companies, and has been associated with RI for 33 years.

