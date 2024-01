January 14, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

M. Manohar took charge as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Tiruchi Range, on Sunday. He succeeds P. Pakalavan, who has been transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector-General of Police, CID Intelligence, Chennai. Prior to this, Mr. Manohar was the Joint Commissioner of Police, West Zone, Greater Chennai Police.