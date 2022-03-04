M. Anbazhagan becomes Mayor of Tiruchi Corporation

Corporation Mayor M. Anbazhagan felicitates Deputy Mayor G. Divya after her swearing in ceremony in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Moorthy_M

M. Anbazhagan of the DMK was elected unopposed as the Mayor of Tiruchi Corporation on Friday.

As no other nomination, but for Mr .Anbazhagan’s, was received, Tiruchi Corporation Commissioner P. M. N. Mujibur Rahuman, the Returning Officer, declared him elected unopposed.

Mr. Rahuman subsequently administered the oath of office to Mr. Anbazhagan. K.N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, S. Sivarasu, Collector, G. Karthikeyan, City Police Commissioner, and others, presented shawls to the newly elected Mayor.

MLAs M. Palaniyandi (Srirangam), Inigo Irudhayaraj (Tiruchi East) and a large number of DMK cadres were present when Mr. Anbazhagam too oath of office.

None of the three AIADMK members participated in the indirect election nor in the Mayor’s oath-taking ceremony.

Mr. Anbazhagan, representing ward 27, told reporters that he had been elected to the Corporation as councillor for five times in a row and was well aware of the issues of the city and expectations of the people. He would use his experience to improve the city’s infrastructure in all possible ways.

Later in the day, G. Divya (28) of the DMK representing ward 33 was also elected unopposed as the Deputy Mayor of Tiruchi Corporation.

With no other nomination but hers, Mr. Rahuman declared her elected unopposed and issued a winning certificate. He subsequently administered oath of office to Ms. Divya, who has become the youngest Deputy Mayor of Tiruchi Corporation.

KARUR CORPORATION

V. Kavitha (47) of the DMK was elected unopposed as the Mayor of the newly created Karur Corporation.

As no other candidates filed nomination for the post, Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran declared her elected unopposed. He subsequently administered oath of office to Ms. Kavitha, wife of Ganesan, city (north) secretary of the DMK. She had been the Chairman of Inam Karur Municipality between 2006 and 2011. Dharani P. Saravanan was also elected unopposed as Deputy Mayor.

PULIYUR TOWN PANCHAYAT

DMK member Bhuvaneswari (ward 3) was declared unopposed as Chairman of Puliyur town panchayat.

The DMK had allotted the Chairman post to its ally CPI. But none of the councillors came forward to propose K. Kalaivani, the lone CPI member in the 15-member council. Instead, Bhuvaneswari filed the nomination for the Chairman post. She was elected unopposed. Upset over the development, the CPI cadre staged a protest for some time in front of the Puliyur town panchayat office.

ARIYALUR

DMK candidate Shanthi Kalaivanan defeated G.R. Senthil of the AIADMK in the indirect election to the Chairman post of Ariyalur Municipality by a margin of two votes.

While the DMK nominee bagged 10 votes, the AIADMK candidate polled eight votes.

The election to Vice Chairman post was adjourned citing lack of quorum. While eight members of AIADMK and a member of MDMK were present, seven DMK councillors and three Independents did not turn up. Hence, Municipal Commissioner Chithra Sonia adjourned the election citing lack of quorum.