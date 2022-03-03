M. Anbazhagan all set to become Tiruchi Mayor

DMK opts for mix of experience and youth for top two positions

Tiruchi City is all set to get its first male Mayor with the DMK fielding former Deputy Mayor M. Anbazhagan as its candidate for the post as was widely expected.

A highly experienced candidate, 65-year-old Mr. Anbazhagan has been elected for the fifth time to the Corporation Council, this time from Ward 27. He has been elected to the Corporation council in every election since 1996 after the civic body was upgraded to a Corporation in 1994. He served as Deputy Mayor for two terms after being elected in 2001 and 2011.

A staunch supporter of K. N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, Mr. Anbazhagan, has been in the party for nearly four decades and rose through the ranks to become the city secretary of the DMK in 2006.

Though alliance compulsions put paid to his aspiration to become the Mayor in 2006, the party has rewarded him this time for his patience. The de-reservation of the Mayor’s post had opened upon the possibility of a male contender coming to occupy the position for the first time. All those who occupied the position since the first election have been women. Although the post was de-reserved and made a general seat in 2006, Sarubala R. Tondaiman got elected to the post for a second term as the DMK allotted the seat to the Congress then. The DMK, which has never occupied the position till now, was keen on wresting full control of the civic body this time.

For the Deputy Mayor’s post, the party has nominated a young face, G. Divya (28), wife of Dhanakodi, a party functionary, considered to a supporter of party’s south district secretary and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. Ms.Divya, who is pursuing B. Com through distance education, was elected to the Corporation Council from Ward 33.

Though speculations were rife that the Congress will seek the Deputy Mayor’s post with S. Sujatha, former Mayor and a staunch supporter of former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram as a strong contender, the DMK has decided to retain the post for itself.

Both Mr. Anbazhagan and Ms. Divya are expected to be elected unanimously on Friday as the DMK commands an absolute majority in the 65-member council. The party has 49 councillors and its allies 10. The AIADMK has three members and the AMMK one, besides a couple of Independents.

Thanjavur

The DMK has nominated Sun. Ramanathan, a postgraduate in business administration, for the post of Mayor of Thanjavur and Anjugam Bhoopathy, a doctor by profession, for the post of Deputy Mayor. In Kumbakonam, Tamizhazhagan has been nominated for the post of Deputy Mayor with the Mayor’s post being allotted to the Congress.

KARUR

In Karur, Kavitha Ganesan has been nominated as the party candidate for the Mayor’s post and Tharani P. Saravanan for the post of Deputy Mayor.