‘Lumpy skin diseasein cattle subsiding’

TIRUCHI

15 September 2020 21:02 IST

Lumpy skin disease, an infectious disease in cattle caused by a virus of the family poxviridae has been reported in different parts of the district.

The disease is spread through flies and mosquitoes. The animals affected by the disease experience fever, swelling in the limbs, enlarged superficial lymph nodes and multiple nodules on the skin. When the animals are affected with high fever, the superficial lymph nodes become enlarged. It takes a week to 19 days for full recovery.

According to veterinarians, the mortality rate among the affected animals is low. But, the reduction in milk yield may last for an extended period. They also faces poor growth, infertility and abortion

“There are sporadic incidences of lumpy skin disease in cattle. But there is no cause for concern. Steps have been taken to treat the animals as well as control the spread of the disease,” Esther Sheela, Regional Joint Director, Animal Husbandry, Tiruchi.

She told The Hindu that cattle with symptoms of the disease should be quarantined. This would control spread of the disease and cattle-rearers had been sensitised on the disease.Animals exhibiting symptoms should be taken to neighbouring hospitals or dispensaries for treatment.

Dr. Sheela said that there were 112 veterinary hospitals, dispensaries and clinics in different parts of the district. Of them, seven were hospitals. Sufficient medicines had been stocked to treat the affected animals. Concerted steps had started showing results. The disease had begun to subside and it would be controlled soon.

