Lull in donation raises concern of blood shortage

‘Awareness programmes will ensure that regular donors continue to donate blood’

With the COVID-19 vaccination drive picking up pace, the deferral period for blood donation after taking the first or second jab has given way to concerns over a possible shortage of blood. However, blood banks in the city say that while some districts are facing a shortage, awareness programmes would ensure that regular donors continue to donate blood as they used to.

At the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, a list of regular donors is maintained and in case of emergencies, they are directly contacted. “We did experience some difficulties especially when people between 18 to 45-years-old began to get the COVID-19 vaccination, but regular donors understand our need and donate before vaccination and also encourage their friends to do so when they are unable to,” an official at the blood bank said.

A senior doctor in the city said that while it is difficult to conduct donation camps due to the fear of overcrowding, many regular donors too are afraid to venture outdoors to donate. “There are concerns about exposure to the virus, especially if we ask them to come to a hospital. Health workers need to focus on the importance of donating blood, and when one can do it, as part of the awareness for COVID-19 vaccination,” the doctor said.

People can donate blood a week or two ahead of vaccination. Following the vaccination, the person must wait 14 days before donating blood, for both the first and second dose. “After the gap between both doses was increased for Covishield, there was a sense of confusion. However, the National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC) has now reduced the deferral period of blood donation by those vaccinated against COVID-19, from 28 days to 14 days,” a representative of Uyir Thuli Blood Bank said.

As many hospitals have paused elective surgeries, the demand for blood has also reduced. The current requirement is for trauma accident cases, emergency surgeries, and deliveries, which is manageable, the representative added.