Lukewarm response to round-the-clock vaccination drive

More awareness is required to increase people’s participation

TIRUCHI

The response for the 24x7 COVID-109 vaccination centre at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital has been lukewarm. The initiative which began on Monday needed to be promoted for people to make use of it, officials at the GH said.

The State government on Monday announced that all medical college hospitals would have a 24x7 vaccination centre for the perusal of workers unable to take the jab during the day on weekdays.

"A significant number of people from the 18 to 45 age group was yet to take the jab as many of their workplaces had not opened, due to which they were not asked to take the jab. These people would work from morning to evening and did not have any time to visit the vaccination centres. For their benefit, these special camps have been set up," a senior official at the Tiruchi MGMGH said.

On Monday, a total of 103 people took the shot, while on Tuesday around 500 people took it. More awareness is required for an increase in participation, they said

One staff nurse, an assistant and a data operator have been deputed to the vaccination centre per shift. Three shifts are in operation - morning, evening and night. While there is a significant footfall in the morning and evening, the number of people visiting the centre at night is negligible.

"We can keep the centre open until midnight and open again in the morning," the senior official said.

According to data provided by the district administration, 8,37,736 people have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of August 24 in the district out of a total 20.93 lakh eligible population.

All efforts are being made to ensure at least 50% of the population gets at least one shot to protect themselves from the viral infection.