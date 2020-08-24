Lukewarm response for plan to replace Travellers Bungalow with shopping complex

The move by Tiruchi Corporation to construct a shopping complex replacing the Travellers Bungalow (TB) on Bharathidasan Road in Cantonment under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode has not been received well by the people.

Under the initiative, the civic body plans to build a shopping complex by dismantling the existing Travellers Bungalow situated opposite to the District Court. The TB, which has four suites, is mainly used to accommodate officials, MLAs, MPs and other important dignitaries. Since it is more than four decades old, it has lost its charm and requires a complete makeover. Moreover, officials, MLAs and MPs hardly choose to stay there.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the building has been kept closed.

It is to make full use of the facility that the Corporation unveiled its plan to build a shopping complex in its budget in 2017. It called upon an Expression of Interest (EoI) a few weeks ago, inviting individuals or firms to submit their proposals.

As per the plan, the Corporation will provide land for building a shopping complex. Interested persons will have to invest money for building the complex. The Corporation will bear the expenditure on building proposal. Besides constructing the building, the successful bidders will have to pay a monthly rent to the Corporation.

Though the land is in a prime location, no individual or firm has come forward to submit an Expression of Interest, sources said.

The Corporation received just one enquiry for the proposed PPP project.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu that no one had shown interest for the project. It could be due to the impact of COVID-19. There were apprehensions among traders and businessmen that it would take some time for total revival of business and trade.

If needed, businessmen and traders would be given one more opportunity for submitting their proposals, he said.