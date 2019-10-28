Lucknowi food festival under way

TIRUCHI

Subtly-spiced dishes from the erstwhile royal kitchens of the Awadh region in northern India have made their debut in the city as part of a food festival at Sangam Hotel’s Chembian restaurant.

Billed as ‘Land of Awadh – Lucknowi Food Festival’, the ongoing event is led by consultant chef M. Shaeem Quraishi, who has designed a menu featuring over 20 recipes that have been part of Awadhi cuisine for generations.

“Food festivals are an interesting way to spread awareness about the dishes prevalent in different parts of the world. I hope to introduce foodies in the city to some of the best and most popular dishes in Lucknow,” Mr. Quraishi told The Hindu.

Known to have flourished under the patronage of royal families who owed allegiance to the kingdom of Jaunpur and later, the Delhi Sultanate under emperor Humayun, Awadhi cuisine is most famous for its ‘Dum Pukht’ or slow-oven cooking.

Among its other salient features are a reliance on onions and yoghurt for its gravies, handmade powdered spice mixes and ‘attars’ or fragrant oils for its rice and grilled meats.

The festival also offers a number of vegetarian dishes such as Gobi Musallam (whole cabbage stewed in a rich and seasoned sauce), Sultani Dal, with Paneer Mirchi Mahal and Paneer Pulao.

In the non-vegetarian section, dishes such as Ghosht Dum Pukht Biryani, Murgh Lazzat Nawabi, and Nihari are on offer. The freshly prepared flat breads include Ulta Tawa (overturned pan) Paratha and Warqui (flaky and layered) Paratha among others.

The dessert selection has delicacies like Awadhi Kheer and Chukandar-e-Afroz (Beetroot Halwa). An added novelty is the ‘make your own chaat’ corner where diners can assemble their own versions of the street snack.

The buffet is open for dinner from Monday to Friday from 8pm. Lunch (from 1pm) and dinner bookings are available on Saturday and Sunday. ‘Land of Awadh – Lucknowi Food Festival’ is scheduled to end on November 3.