L&T bags phase III of UGD scheme in Tiruchi city

02 July 2020 22:30 IST

The company plans to complete the project within two years, says Corporation Commissioner

Tiruchi Corporation has awarded the contract for executing phase-III of underground drainage (UGD) scheme in the city to Larson and Toubro (L&T) Ltd.

With this, decks have been cleared for the much-awaited project sanctioned at an estimate of ₹336 crore under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation.

Of the total project cost, the Centre will contribute ₹132 crore and the State’s share will be ₹52.82 crore. A sum of ₹54.69 crore will be from Project Sustainability Grant Fund and the Tamil Nadu Urban Development Fund will extend ₹49.96 crore through Asian Development Bank. Tiruchi Corporation will contribute the remaining ₹40.78 crore with public contribution from users.

Implementation of the project will begin soon after formal inauguration, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu.

Despite shortage of labour, the company has committed to starting the project as early as possible. It has planned to complete the work within two years and arrangements will be in place to minimise public inconvenience while implementing the project.

The work will be carried out simultaneously at different locations so as to complete the project within the time frame. The contracting company will be asked to make alternative arrangements for free movement of traffic while carrying out works, Mr. Sivasubramanian said.

It has been decided to use the existing sewage treatment plant (STP) at Panjapur for handling the sewage that will be collected from households under the third phase. The STP will be revamped to improve its efficiency.

Construction of pumping mains for 21.50 km, formation of sewage line for 331 km and construction of seven pumping stations are among the components of the project.

It is aimed at providing UGD connection to 32,000 households in the city.