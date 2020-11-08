New booking system irks consumers

TIRUCHI

Changes introduced by the oil companies to book Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) have posed inconveniences to the customers, particularly those who have poor knowledge of using mobile phones and uncomfortable in English and Hindi.

As per the old system, which was in force up to October 31, customers booked refill cylinders through the Interactive Voice Respondng ording System (IVRS) through the registered mobile number. Upon completion of the registration, they received booking confirmation message and the cylinders were delivered as per the tentative dates.

The system, which was in force for more than 5 years, seemed to work well. Since the customers used to the system, many found it easy in completing the refill registration. Moreover, the prominence given to the regional languages including Tamil made job easy for many customers.

Under the new system, which has taken effect since November 1, customers will have to dial 7718955555, a uniform number across the country, to book for refill cylinders. There is no much inconvenience for those familiar with the mobile applications, and those who can manage English communication. Customers, who are not comfortable in English and Hindi face inconvenience. Both English and Hindi have been made as primary communication mode in the new IVRS method. Customers will have to dial the preferred number to switch it on to Tamil or others. If the customers happen to get answers in English, they then relatively find it easy to select Tamil or other regional languages. The problem is that many customers get answer in Hindi by dialling 7718955555. It is posing a problem in choosing the preferred language.

“I do not understand the functioning of the new system. I could not follow the instruction in the new booking system. I had to seek the help of my neighbours to book refills. It would have been better if local languages were made given prominence,” says K. Kannan of Kumaran Nagar.

Many customers are of the view that it is not the right time to bring in new changes when the people are getting prepared to celebrate Deepavali. It is during the festive season, the usage of gas cylinders will go up. There are customers, who still seek the help of others to book new cylinders.

Since the introduction of the new system, the number of customers, who visit the offices of dealers in the city to book for refill cylinders, has gone up in the city. Some enter into arguments with the staff by pointing out the problems they face while booking for new cylinders.

A LPG dealer of Indian Oil Corporation in the city admitted that they bad been facing the wrath of customers.

The staff had been advised to exercise restrain and help them facilitate the booking.