Digital payment for LPG refill

Indian Oil has introduced digital payment options for consumers of Indane LPG refills. On booking the cylinder through IVRS, the customer will be sent SMS on the registered mobile number with the link for making the online payment, which will be open for a day. By clicking the online address, the amount can be paid as in the cash memo through multiple online payment options such as Internet banking, credit or debit cards or e-wallets. By using any of these modes, consumers need not pay anything during the refill delivery, Indian Oil said in a press release.

Consumers can also insist on making digital payment through credit/debit cards, e-wallets, BHIM, UPI, Google Pay and PayTM at the time of delivery through mPOS Machine, which is carried by the delivery staff. Cash should be the least preferable option for payments. Indian Oil does not advocate payment of tips to persons who deliver the LPG refills.

