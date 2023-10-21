LPG-fired crematorium at Panjapur to be opened soon

October 21, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has established a modern liquefied petroleum gas-fired (LPG) crematorium at Panjapur on Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway.

The crematorium, constructed at a cost of ₹1.5 crore on the outskirts of the city, would cater to residents of Ramachandra Nagar, Edamalaipatti Pudur, KK. Nagar, LIC Colony, Crawford and neighbouring areas.

Although work on the facility was completed in April, it is yet to be opened to the public. “A trial run has also been conducted recently, and the crematorium will be open to public use within a month,” said a senior Corporation official.

The entire process of cremation could be completed within 60 minutes to 90 minutes at the modern LPG-fired crematorium. About 12 LPG cylinders have been set up for the process, officials said.

At present, there are four crematoria in the city - Oyamari, Karumandapam, Konakarai in Woraiyur, and Ambedkar Nagar in Srirangam. According to sources, the crematorium at Oyamari is mostly busy with 12 to 15 cremations being done every day on average. Five to six cremations take place at each of the other three crematoria.

Earlier, the bodies were burnt with high-power electricity at the electric crematorium at Oyamari on the banks of the Cauvery. Since the Corporation found it challenging to bear the cost towards the electricity bill, it went in for gasifier crematoriums.

With more people opting for the modern method of cremation, the Corporation has decided to increase the number of crematoriums in the city. Officials say the number of cremations at the crematoria has increased in the recent past, mounting pressure on the facilities.

“The waiting period at Oyamari and other crematoria would come down once the new facility is commissioned. It would also reduce air pollution and hasten the cremation process,” the official added.