Low turnout in Manapparai, Vedasandur pulls down overall poll percentage of Karur LS constituency

April 21, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KARUR

Low turnout in Vedasandur and Manapparai Assembly segments has pulled down the overall percentage of voting in Karur Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituency consists of Karur, Aravakurichi and Krishnarayapuram Assembly segments in Karur district, Vedasandur in Dindigul district, Manapparai Assembly segment in Tiruchi district, and Viralimalai Assembly segment in Pudukottai district.

According to the final figures released by the Election Commission, the Karur Lok Sabha constituency registered 78.7% turnout. Of the 14,29,790 electors, 11,25,241 voters (5,41,178 men and 5,84,007 women) exercised their franchise. Fifty six transgenders also turned up to vote. The difference between the number of registered votes of men and women stands at 42,829.

An analysis of the poll percentage reveals that this year’s percentage is less than that of 2019, 2014, and 2009 Parliament elections. The constituency recorded 79.55% in 2019 and 80.65% turnout in 2014. It was 81.43% in 2009.

Of the six Assembly segments, Karur, Krishnarayapuram and Viralimalai recorded more than 80% turnout. Of them, Krishnarayapuram segment recorded maximum turnout of 82.66%. Karur and Viralimalai registered 80.91% and 80.49% turnout respectively. It was 78.84% in Aravakurichi segment.

The turnout was 74.43% in Vedasandur segment and 75.97% in Manapparai segment. Though the average turnout in all six Assembly segments of the Karur Lok Sabha constituency was higher than the State average, it is said that Karur would have topped in the State but for the figures of Vedasandur and Manapparai segments.

According to sources, the turnout was more than 80% in all the other Assembly segments, where the local heavyweights and Ministers and former Ministers of the DMK and the AIADMK worked hard. They explored all “possible ways” to make the voters to reach the booth. However, the campaign was not vigorous in Manapparai and Vedasandur segments.