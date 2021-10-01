Low-lying areas inundated in Pudukottai

Sevaral parts of Tiruchi district received moderate rainfall on Friday morning. Several parts of Karur and Pudukottai also received moderate to heavy overnight rainfall.

Some of the low-lying areas in Pudukottai district were inundated following the heavy rain in the town and surrounding areas since Thursday night. Manamelkudi in Pudukottai district recorded the maximum of 185 mm of rainfall during the 24 hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday. The district received widespread rain with Ponnamaravathi recording 110 mm followed by Pudukottai 95, Alangudi 87, Avudayarkovil 80.20, Arimalam 82.40, Malaiyur 78.30 and Thirumayam 42 during the same period.

A holiday was declared for schools and colleges in Karur district on Friday following heavy and widespread rainfall since Thursday, Collector T.Prabhushankar said. Thogamalai in the district recorded 80 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period followed by Aravakurichi 64, K. Paramathi 59.6 and Mayanur 44.

Tiruchi city and many parts of the district recorded moderate rainfall early on Friday morning and overcast conditions prevailed in the later half of the day. Vathalai Anicut in the district recorded the maximum of 112.4 mm, Navalur Kottapattu 79.40, Tiruchi Town 70, Manapparai 67.49, Musiri 62, Ponnaniyar Dam 37.20 and Marungapuri 32.40.

Perambalur recorded 87 mm of rainfall and Chettikulam 25 Sendurai in neighbouring Ariyalur district registered 32. 6 mm of rain during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday.