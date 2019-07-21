Love of reading from an early age helps students: Governor

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday exhorted children to develop the love of reading at an early age as this would help them in their language skills; enrich their imagination and make them easily adapt to reading in a focussed learning environment of their classrooms later.

Inaugurating the fifth book fair at Ariyalur organised by the Thamizh Cultural Academy, Mr. Purohit said books gave wisdom and strength to face challenges in life. A book fair was a celebration of books; celebration of authors and thinkers; and a celebration of knowledge itself. “Great men change the world, but books change great men,” he said.

“Books are the means by which we build bridges and cultures,” Mr. Purohit said quoting former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Mr. Purohit said Thirukkural made an indelible imprint on his mind during the last 21 months of his stay in the State. The couplets were loaded with nuggets of wisdom on good governance, planning, specialisation, merit selection, placement, communication, equality, time management, financial management and water management and these valuable pearls of wisdom were relevant to the present day living, the Governor said.

Applauding the Thamizh Cultural Academy for having organised the book fair, the Governor called upon the book lovers to spread the word about good books found in the fair so that they get widely propagated. Ariyalur Collector T.G. Vinay, Superintendent of Police V. R. Srinivasan and Seeni Balakrishnan, president, Thamizh Cultural Academy participated.

Earlier, the Governor was the chief guest at the ‘Thiruppavai Thiruvempavai Recitation Competition Awards’ function organised at the Sri Saradha College in Perambalur by the Ramakrishna Spiritual and Cultural Academy.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Purohit said the country believed in the concept of Nari Shakthi or Women Power. The Governor gave away awards to 64 school students in recognition of their recitation of Thiruppavai and Thiruvempavai.

Congratulating the students, he said they would serve as an inspiration for many more thousands of youth who pursue education not only for material good but also for spiritual upliftment. Perambalur Collector V. Santha, M. Sivasubramaniam, president, Ramakrishna Spiritual and Cultural Academy, secretary M.S. Vivekanandan and treasurer M.S. Vijayanand participated.