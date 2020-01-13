Lourdu Samy Pillai Park reopens

The spruced-up Lourdu Samy Pillai park on East Boulevard Road and other facilities set up by Tiruchi Corporation in the city were inaugurated by Minister for Tourism Vellamandi N. Natarajan and Minister for Backward Classes and Minority Welfare S. Valarmathi on Sunday.

The park has been spruced up at a cost of ₹1.36 crore under the Smart City Mission and features an open gym, a yoga shed, a shuttlecock court, children play area, gymnastics hall apart from green spaces, walking tracks and stone benches.

The park will serve as a means of recreation for residents of the area, corporation officials said.

A fully-automated Smart Toilet has been set near K. Abhishekapuram Zonal office, adjacent to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

The toilet has an automated floor and toilet seat cleaning, water supply and will even alert the authorities in case of repairs.

Set up at a cost of ₹9.9 lakh, the facility made by a Chennai-based company has a pre-fabricated structure which is installed on-site.

The concrete external structure, weighing about 10 tonnes is ready-made and transported. The small fixtures are customisable and done on the location based on the needs of the civic body.

The War Memorial at Gandhi Market, raised in memory of 41 soldiers who died in World War I, at Gandhi Market in the city fitted with special lightings and other fixtures was also inaugurated by the ministers.

The memorial, with a clock tower, had been relegated without proper maintenance much to the resentment of ex-service personnel and service organisations.

Taking cognizance of the memorial’s historical importance, decorative lighting and signboards have been erected in order to make it a tourist attraction.