June 05, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Rural Police and the Railway Protection Force are assisting the Government Railway Police, Tiruchi, which is investigating the case wherein unidentified persons placed a couple of lorry tyres on the railway track at Mela Valadi near Tiruchi recently which led to the detention of the Chennai-bound Kanyakumari Express after it hit one of the tyres.

The special teams are yet to achieve a breakthrough in the case that has been booked by the Government Railway Police, Vriddhachalam.

Police sources said the Tiruchi Rural Police has constituted six special teams with some of them headed by Inspector of Police to assist the Government Railway Police in finding out the identity of the accused involved in the incident. The incident which happened on the railway track at Valadi comes under the limits of the Samayapuram police station falling under the Tiruchi Rural police limits. The Government Railway Police has already formed a couple of special teams once the incident occurred to probe the case.

Several persons have been inquired separately by special teams of the Tiruchi Rural Police and the Government Railway Police in an effort to establish the identity of those who had placed the tyres on the railway track in the odd hours. The spot where the tyres were placed on the track was isolated, say the sources.

Efforts by the special teams by deploying a detective dog to find out the route taken by the culprits did not lead to anything tangible, say the sources. Further, there were no surveillance cameras anywhere near the spot to identify the movement of strangers during that time.

The sources said the teams were yet to get hold of tangible clues which could help identify the culprits. Nevertheless, the special teams of the Tiruchi Rural Police and the Government Railway Police were vigorously pursuing the case in an effort to achieve a breakthrough, the sources added.