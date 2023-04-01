ADVERTISEMENT

Lorry owners’ association stages protest against toll fee hike

April 01, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners’ Association staged a demonstration near the toll plazas at Samayapuram and Thuvakudi in Tiruchi district on Saturday, demanding roll back of the hike in toll fee.

The fee at toll plazas for both light and heavy commercial vehicles was hiked with effect from April 1. Opposing the move, the Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners’ Association staged a protest in Tiruchi. They blocked the Samayapuram and Thuvakudi toll plazas by holding placards and raising slogans to roll back the upward revision of toll fees.

Police sources said the protest lasted for an hour in the morning in which nearly 100 members participated in Samayapuram and over 60 persons from the neighbouring districts such as Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai participated in Thuvakudi. The police registered a case against them under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.

