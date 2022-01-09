Lorry owner found dead in waterbody

TIRUCHI

09 January 2022 20:36 IST

Police launch probe

A 32-year-old lorry owner who was reported missing a couple of days ago was found dead in a waterbody at Vadakku Echampatti near Manachanallur in the district on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as R. Sathish Kumar of Manachanallur. The body was found with hands and legs tied. Sathish Kumar was reported missing from January 7, said the police. Locals noticed the body in the waterbody and informed the police.The Manachanallur Police are investigating.

