Lorry driver on the run arrested on cheating charges

April 14, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - THANJAVUR

District Crime Branch sleuths here have arrested a lorry driver on charges of cheating investors to the tune of ₹5 crore.

According to police, the accused, Devendran and his deceased father Palaniappan (80) of Thanjavur opened a pawn shop at Saliyamangalam in 2015 and collected money from people assuring a higher rate of interest for the deposits. After a year, both of them went underground.

The DCB which received complaints of cheating against the father and son continued their search for the duo during which they came to know that Palaniappan had passed away in 2017 due to age-related ailments and Devendran was working as a lorry driver in Chennai.

Two days ago, the DCB personnel received a tip-off that Devendran was seen in Madhakottai area and arrested him. He was produced before the Special Court for hearing the cases booked under Tamil Nadu Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, 1997 in Madurai and remanded him in judicial custody, police said.