Long wait for domestic power connection continues for Kazhumanguda fishermen

The CPI(M) has raised its voice in support of a group of fishermen families in Kazhumanguda hamlet in Sethubhavachatram Panchayat Union, who are yet to get proper domestic power supply connection for their dwelling units.

According to party sources, 15 fishermen families reside at Icevadi area in Kazhumanguda village and they pay property tax and hold family cards. Although basic infrastructure facility such as street lights have been provided, their repeated request for domestic power connection for over three decades remains unfulfilled.

Meanwhile, a team of CPI(M) party leaders called upon the hapless fishermen families on April 26 and assured them of their support to get their long pending demand fulfilled at the earliest.

Later talking to reporters, CPI(M) Thanjavur District Executive Committee member R. Manoharan regretted that the political parties which assured the families of fulfilment of their demand during electioneering failed to honour their commitment once the election process was over. Repeated representations to officials also failed to evoke a favourable response.

Stating that Peravurani MLA, N. Ashokkumar of DMK and Kilvelur MLA V. P. Nagaimaali met senior officials of the Fisheries Department and discussed the issue, Manoharan said that since the status quo continued on the issue the CPI(M) Panchayat Union Committee had decided to stage a road roko on East Coast Road at Kazhumanguda on May 10 to attract the attention of the State government to the plight of the 15 fishermen families living without power connection for over three decades.