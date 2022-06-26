Long-pending demand for parking lot in Srirangam goes unnoticed

Nearly 500 cars, buses and vans arrive at Srirangam daily

Nearly 500 cars, buses and vans arrive at Srirangam daily

Pilgrims and residents of Srirangam are sore over what they perceive as the failure of the Tiruchi City Corporation and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment, which controls Sri Ranganathaswami Temple, to set up designated parking lots.

According to sources, nearly 500 cars, buses and vans from different parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala arrive at Srirangam daily to visit the temple. The number continues to go up steadily. But there is no organised parking lot in Srirangam. In the absence of a parking lot, the devotees park their vehicles in no parking zones, residential areas, streets and lanes and open places, and in locations wherever they find convenient. Many of them are forced to park on roads, thereby causing frequent traffic snarls.

The problem is acute during weekends, holidays and festival days. Parking of vehicles on streets around the temple invariable adds pressure to the local residents, who face hardship when cars are parked in front of their houses.

There had been numerous protests in the past, demanding the civic body and the temple administration to find a solution to the long-pending issue. The residents, who chose to petition the elected representatives, mayors and commissioners of the Tiruchi Corporation, were fed up over the failure of finding a solution. There were resents, who filed Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking remedy. But, there is still no sign of establishing parking lots.

“Where can the pilgrims park in the absence of parking lot?. They simply park their vehicles on roads at their will. We can not blame them,” says M. Selvakumar, a resident in Srirangam.

A cross-section of residents in Srirangam say that the responsibility lies with the Collector, the Tiruchi City Corporation, the traffic police and the temple administration to find a solution. They have failed on this, the residents charge.

“There are many vacant sites owned by the Srirangam temple. A suitable site should be earmarked for parking,” says V. Jawahar, Councillor, ward 2 of the Tiruchi Corporation.

The residents emphasise that the onus was on the Collector to convene a meeting of all stakeholders to identify suitable land for designated parking sites.