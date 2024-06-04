Lok Sabha results | DMK, allies headed for sweep in central region

The DMK and its allies appear to be set for a clean sweep of all the seven seats in the central region in Tamil Nadu, in what would be a repeat of their performance in 2019.

The alliance’s leading contenders from the region: VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan in Chidambaram, DMK’s K.N. Arun Nehru in Perambalur, MDMK’s Durai Vaiko in Tiruchi, S. Jothimani and R. Sudha of the Congress in Karur and Mayiladuthurai respectively, S. Murasoli of the DMK in Thanjavur and V. Selvaraj of the CPI in Nagapattinam have established early leads.

Going by early trends, the break up of the alliance between the AIADMK and the BJP, and the NTK’s ability to retain its vote bank is causing a four-way split in the votes.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2024 LIVE updates

Mr. Thirumavalan, who had won by a slender margin of just about 3,200 votes in 2019, seems to be improving his performance this time. He had established a lead of 9,800 votes over his nearest rival M. Chandrahasan of the AIADMK, by the end of second round.

In Tiruchi, MDMK leader Vaiko’s son, Durai Vaiko, making his electoral debut, had secured a substantial lead of 13,205 votes over his nearest rival P. Karuppaiah of the AIADMK at the end of the first round.

At the end of the second round of counting, S. Murasoli of the DMK, had established a lead of 30,301 votes over P. Sivanesan of the DMDK in the Thanjavur LS constituency. The BJP’s M. Muruganantham had polled 15,626 votes.

In Perambalur, K.N. Arun Nehru, son of T.N. Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru of the DMK, had a clear lead of 58,096 votes over N.D. Chandramohan of the AIADMK at the end of third round of counting. The IJK’s T.R.Paarivendhar was in the third position with 23,915 votes.

Sitting MP S. Jothimani of Karur had also established a lead of about 16,300 votes by 11.40 a.m. over her nearest rival M. Thangavel of the AIADMK.

In Nagapattinam, the CPI candidate V. Selvaraj was leading over G. Surjith Shankar of the AIADMK by a margin of 10,158 votes by the end of first round of counting.

In Mayiladuthurai, R. Sudha of the Congress was leading by a margin of 24,189 votes over P. Babu of the AIADMK by the end of second round. M.K. Stalin of the PMK was in the third position and was followed by the NTK’s P. Kaliyammal.