Lok Sabha polls | Udhayanidhi Stalin exhorts party cadre to ‘hit back’ at Modi, work for DMK’s win

April 05, 2024 02:56 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Mr. Udhayanidhi was speaking at a rally in Thanjavur, while canvassing for votes for DMK’s candidate S. Murasoli

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin. File | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin has called upon the DMK party cadres to “smack back at” Prime Minister Narendra Modi by casting their votes in favour of the DMK-led alliance in the forthcoming general elections.

Addressing a rally in Thanjavur on Thursday (April 4, 2024) night where he solicited votes in favour of S. Murasoli, DMK’s candidate for the Thanjavur Parliamentary Constituency, the Minister exhorted the cadre party to hit the second button in the ballot unit to cast their votes for the ‘Rising Sun’ symbol. “Why should he (Modi) alone smack us, let us hit back at him”, he added.

He called upon the cadre to ensure the victory of the DMK candidate at any cost.

