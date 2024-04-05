GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Lok Sabha polls | Udhayanidhi Stalin exhorts party cadre to ‘hit back’ at Modi, work for DMK’s win

Mr. Udhayanidhi was speaking at a rally in Thanjavur, while canvassing for votes for DMK’s candidate S. Murasoli

April 05, 2024 02:56 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin. File

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin. File | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin has called upon the DMK party cadres to “smack back at” Prime Minister Narendra Modi by casting their votes in favour of the DMK-led alliance in the forthcoming general elections.

Addressing a rally in Thanjavur on Thursday (April 4, 2024) night where he solicited votes in favour of S. Murasoli, DMK’s candidate for the Thanjavur Parliamentary Constituency, the Minister exhorted the cadre party to hit the second button in the ballot unit to cast their votes for the ‘Rising Sun’ symbol. “Why should he (Modi) alone smack us, let us hit back at him”, he added.

He called upon the cadre to ensure the victory of the DMK candidate at any cost.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Tamil Nadu / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.