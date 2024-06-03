Lok Sabha polls | Stage set for counting of votes in Tiruchi

The stage is set for the June 4 counting of votes, polled in the Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency.

According to sources, the strong rooms at the Jamal Mohamed College, where the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were stored, will be opened around 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, in front of the Returning Officer, agents of candidates, and others. The EVMs will be subsequently taken to the counting halls and the counting will start at 8 a.m.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, who is the Returning Officer of the Tiruchi constituency, told The Hindu that early leads were expected around 11 a.m. All arrangements are in place, he said. Fourteen tables have been placed for the counting of votes polled in each of the six Assembly segments. Each table will have three persons, including a micro observer. A total of 193 closed circuit television cameras are installed at the counting centre. The proceedings will be video graphed.

Mr. Kumar said officials, drafted for counting duty, have been asked to report for duty at 5 a.m. Agents of candidates will be allowed to enter the counting centre at 6 a.m. Counting of postal votes will be taken up at 8 a.m. Votes registered on EVMs would be counted at 8.10 a.m.

Mr. Pradeep Kumar said arrangements were made to announce the results at the end of each round. Counting agents and others would not be allowed to carry their mobile phones. Elaborate security arrangements are to be made in and around the counting centre. About 1,000 policemen will be involved in the security arrangements.

Karur

Counting of votes polled in the Karur Lok Sabha constituency will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday at the M. Kumarasamy College of Engineering at Thalavaipalayam on the outskirts of Karur.

Collector M. Thangavel, the Returning Officer of the Karur constituency, said all arrangements were in place to ensure trouble-free counting. Officials, who were drafted for counting duty, were given extensive training, he said. The votes polled in the six Assembly segments of Karur, Aravakurichi, Krishnarayapuram, Viralimalai, Manapparai and Vedasandur of the Karur Lok Sabha constituency would be taken up simultaneously at 8 a.m. All necessary facilities for the counting agents, officials and others have been made.

Chidambaram

Collector J. Annie Mary Swarna said elaborate arrangements have also been made for the counting of votes polled in the Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency.

Agents of candidates would be allowed to enter the counting centre at M.R.C Arts and Science College in Thatthanur at 6 a.m. Officials have been asked to report for duty at 5 a.m. Results will be announced at the end of the each round of counting, she said.

