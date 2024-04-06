Lok Sabha polls | Permission denied for BJP national president J.P. Nadda’s road show in Tiruchi

April 06, 2024 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Police have denied permission for a roadshow by BJP national president J.P. Nadda that was scheduled to be held on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

The BJP district committee had sought permission for the roadshow along Big Bazaar Street leading to the famous Rockfort. The city police, however, denied permission for the roadshow on this route as the road was too narrow. “We have notified the BJP of the decision and asked them to seek permission on an alternative route,” said a senior police officer.

A BJP leader in the district said they had applied for permission for the roadshow on this route on Thursday, April 4, on the SUVIDHA App as directed by the Election Commission. “It has now been more than 40 hours. Yet there has been no direct response from the police to us. We are only hearing from others that permission for the route has been denied. We will be meeting the Tiruchi city police and will then decide on the next steps to be taken.”

The roadshow by Mr. Nadda had been planned for Sunday morning.